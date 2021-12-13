‘Parasite’ star Park So-dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer aged 30

Park So-dam, one of the stars of Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed film Parasite, has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Park, 30, was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, the most common form of the illness, during a regular health check, her agency ArtistCompany told CNN in a statement.

Papillary thyroid cancer can be treated and can usually be cured, according to the National Cancer Institute in the US. It usually affects people under 45 years old and is more frequent in women than men.

Park has undergone surgery as part of her treatment.

The diagnosis means Park won’t be able to promote her next film exactly as planned, which ArtistCompany told CNN has left her “very disappointed”.

“Actor So-dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see you all healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do our best to help the actor recover her health,” the agency added.

Park portrayed Kim Ki-jung, a young woman hired as an art therapist for the son of rich parents, in 2019’s Parasite. The film went on to win four Academy awards during the 2020 ceremony, including Best Picture.