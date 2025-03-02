Watch live: Keir Starmer holds press conference after Ukraine crisis talks with European leaders
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer holds a press conference on Sunday (2 March) following Ukraine crisis talks with European leaders.
Speaking at a summit in London to discuss ending Russia‘s war in Ukraine, Sir Keir said that getting a good outcome for Ukraine was “vital to the security of every nation here and many others too”.
He was flanked by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and French leader Emmanuel Macron during the official photo to mark the start of talks.
The Ukrainian leader was among more than a dozen leaders attending the meeting from a host of European nations, as well as Canada, Turkey and Nato. It was held at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old elegant mansion near Buckingham Palace.
Mr Zelensky will also meet with King Charles later on Sunday, in what is being seen as a moment of royal solidarity with Ukraine.
Sir Keir Starmer revealed earlier that he would present a peace plan to US president Donald Trump after a summit of European leaders in London today.
