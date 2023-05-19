Putin claims West is trying to break up Russia into different states

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin has said the West is trying to drive a wedge between different ethnic and national groups in Russia.

The Russian President said on Friday the West wants to break the country into lots of different states, according to Reuters.

He added that the more sanctions the West hits Russia with, the greater the level of cohesion within Russian society.

Putin added that the sanctions being imposed on Russia were actually helping to unite the Russian people rather than dividing them.

As reported by Reuters, Putin said in comments on Friday: “There are attempts to drive a wedge between peoples of our country.

“They say Russia should be divided up into tens of different states.”

It comes as Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Arab League leaders not to turn a blind eye to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“None of you would turn a blind eye and allow your country to be invaded,” the Ukrainian president said in an address to the Arab League.

He added: “I’m here so that everyone can take an honest look no matter how hard the Russians try to influence, there must still be independence.”

Deputy Emir of Mecca Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz (R) welcoming Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (SPA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian president also urged countries at an Arab League summit to support his peace initiative to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky landed in Jeddah earlier today on his first-ever trip to Saudi Arabia to attend an Arab League summit.

The Ukrainian president will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

He said after arriving in Saudi Arabia that his priorities were to discuss Ukraine’s peace formula for ending Russia’s war on his country, protection of the Muslim community in Ukraine, and the return of political prisoners from Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia.