Tsunami threat issued as magnitude-7.4 earthquake rocks Russia’s east coast of Kamchatka
A tsunami warning has been issued by the US after a magnitude 7.4 struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake comes days after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake, the sixth strongest ever recorded, hit the region.
The USGS reports that the latest quake’s epicentre was 111.7km (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and at a depth of about 39km (24 miles).
It is an aftershock of the M8.8 earthquake that struck on 29 July, and the largest one following the 8.8 “mainshock”, according to the American agency.
“At the earthquake’s location, the Pacific Plate is moving west-northwest relative to the North American Plate at a rate of approximately 80 millimetres per year,” the USGS said.
The US Tsunami warning system has issued a threat following the quake.
There were no immediate reports of injuries of major damages. Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula was hit by five powerful quakes – the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 – on 20 July 2025.
More to follow.
