Putin ‘as ready as he can be’ for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “as ready as he can be” for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a US official has warned.

The US believes the Russian military has 80 per cent of troops assembled around Ukraine in an attack position to launch an invasion at any time.

"He is as ready as he can be. We’ve been saying any day now and it’s certainly possible that today is that day," a US defence official told Reuters. “Whether they actually go or not is really up to Mr. Putin ... They could go at any hour now.”

With Putin estimated to have 150,000 troops stationed near the Ukraine border, the US official’s estimate puts 120,000 of those in “attack position”. The official added that Putin is also “dang near” having 100 per cent of his forces ready.

Ukraine declared a nationwide state of emergency and warned its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday after Putin recognised the independence of the two separatist-controlled territories and ordered so-called “peacekeeping” troops into the disputed Donbas region.

“We still cannot confirm that Russian military forces have moved in the Donbas areas,” the defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

