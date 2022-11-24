Jump to content

Four dead in shooting at shopping centre in southern Russia

Gunman included in the dead

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Thursday 24 November 2022 15:33
Four people have died in a fatal shooting in a shopping centre in the southern Russian city of Krymsk today.

The gunman is included in the four dead, TASS news agency said.

Local prosecutors were sent to the scene to open an investigation.

A video has been circulating on social media which appears to show a gunman walking down the street and shoots a body lying on the floor at close range. Reuters was unable to verify the footage.

Krymsk is a small city in Russia‘s southern Krasnodar region near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

More to follow...

