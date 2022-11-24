Four dead in shooting at shopping centre in southern Russia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have died in a fatal shooting in a shopping centre in the southern Russian city of Krymsk today.

The gunman is included in the four dead, TASS news agency said.

Local prosecutors were sent to the scene to open an investigation.

A video has been circulating on social media which appears to show a gunman walking down the street and shoots a body lying on the floor at close range. Reuters was unable to verify the footage.

Krymsk is a small city in Russia‘s southern Krasnodar region near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

