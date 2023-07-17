Jump to content

Watch live: Final grain ship arrives in Turkey after Russia pulls out of Ukraine deal

Holly Patrick
Monday 17 July 2023 14:58
Comments

Watch live as a final grain ship arrives in Turkey after Russia halted participation in a UN-brokered deal which lets Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea on Monday, 17 July.

At the outbreak of the war, global food prices soared to record highs due to the interruption of export from Ukraine, which is a major producer of grains and oilseeds.

The deal was struck last July by the United Nations and Turkey in order to try and alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine war to be exported safely.

The announcement came hours after the Crimean Bridge was badly damaged following reports of explosions on the road between Crimea and Russia’s mainland.

Moscow has said that the attack was a strike by Ukrainian sea drones.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a terrorism case.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed nor denied involvement; its military suggested Moscow could be responsible.

