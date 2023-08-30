Live footage of Wagner boss Prigozhin’s grave in Russian cemetery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's grave in a Russian cemetery on Wednesday, 30 August.

The mercenary chief was buried quietly, in a ceremony that took place away from media, on the outskirts of his hometown St Petersburg on Tuesday, six days after he was killed in a plane crash.

"The farewell to Yevgeny Viktorovich took place in a closed format. Those who wish to say goodbye may visit Porokhovskoye cemetery," his press service said on Telegram.

Prigozhin's grave has been covered with flowers and is being guarded with a strong presence of police officers and members of the Rosgvardiya national guard.

The Kremlin has described suggestions that president Vladimir Putin ordered Prigozhin's death as revenge for the June mutiny as an "absolute lie."

"We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponents," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"It's very clear what happened here."