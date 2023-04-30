Watch: Sudan evacuees arrive in Jeddah after fleeing conflict

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More evacuees from Sudan are expected to arrive in Jeddah today (29 April), after fleeing the conflict before the country’s ceasefire ends.

According to Al Arabiya, at least 670 people arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday, thought to be of at least 12 different nationalities.

Today’s arrivals are coming in by ship and plane.

The Sudanese army and the parliamentary Rapid Support Forces have been at conflict since mid-April, and allowed a 72-hour ceasefire period for people to leave.

NHS doctors in Sudan have been told they can catch the last flight out of the country at 18:00 BST today, with 1,573 nationals already flown out.

It’s thought at least 459 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured in the conflict so far.

