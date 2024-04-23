Watch live: Aftershocks rock Taiwan weeks after 7.4-magnitude earthquake

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A cluster of earthquakes struck Taiwan early on Tuesday, 23 April, the strongest with a magnitude of 6.1 according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Two multi-storey buildings that had been evacuated after a magnitude 7.4 quake that hit the island earlier this month, killing 13 people and injuring over 1,000, were further damaged.

The earthquake earlier in April, the strongest on the island in the last 25 years, was centered along the coast of rural Hualien County and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

There were no reports of casualties in Tuesday's quakes.

The USGS said Tuesday's 6.1 magnitude quake had its epicentre 28km (17.5 miles) south of the city of Hualien, at a depth of 10.7 km.

Other quakes ranged from magnitude 4.5 to magnitude 6, all near Hualien.

Hualien County Mayor Hsu Chen-wei said: "From last night to this morning, everyone is in panic and fear. I hope all residents can move to an open place, do not stay inside the buildings."