Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US strikes Houthi drones in Yemen after determining ‘imminent threat’

Pentagon says it conducted strikes ‘against an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs’ at around 1.30am local time

Richard Hall
Thursday 01 February 2024 15:35
Comments
<p>A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows an aircraft launching from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during flight operations in response to increased Houthi activities in the Red Sea, 22 January 2024 (issued 23 January 2024). The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that on the night between 22 and 23 January US forces along with UK Armed Forces, and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conducted air strikes on eight Houthi targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen as part of ongoing international efforts to respond to increased Houthi activities destabilizing the region</p>

A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows an aircraft launching from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during flight operations in response to increased Houthi activities in the Red Sea, 22 January 2024 (issued 23 January 2024). The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that on the night between 22 and 23 January US forces along with UK Armed Forces, and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conducted air strikes on eight Houthi targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen as part of ongoing international efforts to respond to increased Houthi activities destabilizing the region

(EPA)

US forces struck a Houthi drone base in Yemen in the early hours of Thursday morning after determining it presented an “imminent threat” to merchant and navy vessels in the region.

The Pentagon said in a statement that it had conducted strikes “against an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs” at around 1.30am local time.

The strikes represent the latest in a series of US military actions against the Yemeni rebel group,  which were launched in response to its attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have repeatedly attacked merchant and US navy ships in the region since November in retaliation for Israel’s war in Gaza, which is backed by the US.

The group’s spokesman said the attacks on vessels in one of the world’s busiest shipping routes would continue “until the aggression is stopped, and the siege is lifted on the people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip.”

Recommended

The strikes come a day after the US said that one of its warships had shot down a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden, which came within one mile of striking a US destroyer.

The US announced last month that it would reclassify the Houthis as a terrorist organisation, after president Joe Biden removed the group from the terror list in one of the first acts of his presidency.

Attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea marked a dramatic escalation in the region as a result of the fallout from Israel’s war in Gaza. The US has also been struck by more than 150 rockets and drones in Iraq and Syria since mid-October.

Hamas gunmen infiltrated Israel from Gaza on 7 October last year and killed around 1,300 people, mostly civilians,. The group took 250 people hostage in Gaza.

Israel launched a devastating war in response, killing more than 26,000 people — most of them women and children — and rendering much of the densely populated Gaza Strip uninhabitable.

Last month, the International Criminal Court determined that it was “plausible” that Israel has committed acts of genocide against the Palestinians.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in