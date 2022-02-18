Woman dies after she was hit by a truck in Dublin

A woman has died after she was hit by a truck in south Dublin.

Gardai are investigating the road traffic incident which happened at the junction of George’s Street Lower and Convent Lane, Dun Laoghaire on Friday morning.

The woman, aged in her early 70s, was killed after she was struck by the truck at around 10am.

She was taken St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The truck driver, aged in his late 30s, and his passenger, also aged in his late 30s, were treated at the scene for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The road is closed as the forensic collision investigators examine the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire garda station on (01) 6665000.