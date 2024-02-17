Watch live: President Zelensky meets Kamala Harris at Munich Security Conference

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vice president Kamala Harris is set to have a meeting with Ukraine’s president Zelensky during the Munich Security Conference, just hours after Biden insisted that the US should send more aid to the war-torn country.

The conference, which takes place from 16 - 18 February, will see world leaders gather to discuss important security issues, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Last night (16 February), Harris gave a speech which nodded to the death of Alexei Navalny, and condemned Putin’s ‘brutality’. She is expected to make a further statement following her meeting with Zelensky.

Zelensky himself blamed Putin for the mysterious death, during a meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Navalny’s wife Yulia was at the Munich Security Conference when the news broke, however, she admitted she was unsure whether to believe news coming from Russia.

She was set to give a speech on a ‘better Russia’.

Neither the US or Ukraine have shared details on how they plan to respond to the death.