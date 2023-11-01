Final message from Boris Johnson before Dominic Cummings blocked him revealed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The final text messages between Boris Johnson and his former chief aide Dominic Cummings has been revealed at the Covid Inquiry.

While Mr Cummings was giving evidence, a particular Whatsapp message was shared in which the former prime minister criticises a “disgusting orgy of narcissism” in government, after stories appeared in the media about his wife Carrie Johnson.

Sent to Mr Cummings on 15 November, two days after the aide had left his role in No 10, Mr Johnson said: “You speak of briefings from team Carrie.

“She hasn’t briefed anyone and my instructions to all were to shut the f*** up. How is any of us supposed to know where these briefings come from?

“Look at the claims made on behalf of allies of Lee [Cain] and Dom, that I’m out in six months, that I can’t take decisions, that Carrie is secretly forging lockdown policy, and about a billion equally demented claims.

Dominic Cummings said there was an ‘orgy of narcissism’ in government ( )

“Are you responsible for all that c**p? No. Then look at it from my point of view. This is a totally disgusting orgy of narcissism by a government that should be solving a national crisis.

“We must end this. That’s why I wanted to talk and see what we can jointly do to sterilise the whole thing. But if you really refuse, then that’s up to you.”

Mr Cummings did not respond to the message, and blocked his former boss in March 2021.

When asked by the Covid Inquiry, which is examining the government’s response to the pandemic, if there was an “orgy of narcissism” he was part of, he responded: “Certainly”.

Other text messages shared in the public hearing also reveal Mr Johnson’s frustration with his aide after his trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown made headlines.

Boris Johnson told No 10 aides that Cummings was a ‘complete and utter liar’ Andrew Boyers/PA) (PA Wire)

In a message sent to No 10 aides in July 2021, Mr Johnson said: “Cummings a total and utter liar. He never told me he had gone to Durham during lockdown.

“I only discovered when the stories started to come out about Barnard Castle etc. I believed Mary Wakefield when she wrote a piece in spec giving impression they had been in London the whole time.

“He later claimed that he had told me but that my brain was so fogged by Covid that I didn’t register.

“It’s not true, I would have noted it. He never told me. I then tried my very best to defend him.”

During yesterday’s hearing, Mr Cummings apologised for his use of language after his Whatsapp messages revealed he had used the phrases “useless f***pigs, morons, c****,” while working in government.

He denied behaving misogynistically however, after he called then-deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara “that c***” and said he would “handcuff and escort her” from Downing Street.