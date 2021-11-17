✕ Close Keir Starmer: PM's 'back was against the wall' over sleaze row

A friend of cabinet minister Michael Gove won more than £160 million in PPE contracts after being referred through a “VIP” lane, a leaked document has revealed.

The communities secretary recommended Meller Designs, a company which is co-owned by Conservative donor David Meller, who supported Mr Gove’s Tory leadership campaign.

Responding to the leak, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said it proved “just how engulfed in corruption this government is”.

Six other Conservative MPs and peers were also involved in business referrals during the pandemic, details published by Politico show. This includes Lord Feldman, a friend of David Cameron, who suggested three companies which went on to gain tens of millions of pounds in contracts.

Meanwhile, the sleaze row in Westminster continues on Wednesday with a vote on whether to ban outside consultancy work.

Boris Johnson belatedly backed the Labour proposal in an attempt to stem the backlash from a string of lurid headlines.