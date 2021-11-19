✕ Close Ryanair sees red over UK's traffic light system for travel

Brussels has warned the British government that the Brexit deal is at risk if Boris Johnson decides to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking at an event on Friday, EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said the Brexit agreement is “intrinsically linked” to the protocol.

“One cannot exist without the other,” he said ahead of crunch talks in Brussels.

He added his gratitude for the UK’s recent “change in tone” on Brexit and expressed hope that “actions will follow the words”.

The ongoing row concerns trade friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the role of the European Court of Justice in the territory. Brexit minister Lord Frost will discuss these issues with Mr Sefcovic in the Belgian capital on Friday.

Elsewhere, Ryanair has confirmed that it will leave the London Stock Exchange next month, citing expenses caused by Brexit.