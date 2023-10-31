Jump to content

Watch live: Dominic Cummings to dish dirt on Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages at Covid inquiry

Sophie Thompson
Tuesday 31 October 2023 10:07
Comments

Dominic Cummings is giving evidence as part of the ongoing Covid-19 inquiry today (31 October), as his Barnard Castle scandal resurfaces as a talking point for bereaved families.

Last night (30 October), those who had lost loved ones travelled to the Durham castle, where a projection with chilling stats was projected onto the monument’s walls.

The vigil was in reference to Boris Johnson’s then-adviser taking a day trip over 150 miles from his London home in 2020, despite a national lockdown.

As part of yesterday’s hearing, text messages were revealed in which Cummings slammed Johnson as a ‘trolley’, shortly before he quit, claiming the former prime minister’s wife had ‘too much power’.

Lee Cain, former director of communications at Downing Street is also set to give evidence today, after Monday’s sitting overran.

Cummings was swarmed by reporters as he was seen leaving his home this morning.

