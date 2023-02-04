Dominic Raab ‘warned by three heads of department over behaviour’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab was warned by multiple heads of departments he ran about his alleged behaviour, it is claimed.

Permanent secretaries at the Foreign Office, the Ministry of Justice and the Department for Exiting the European Union are all said to have raised informal concerns to Mr Raab.

But the warnings were claimed to have made little difference, with a source telling The Times Mr Raab “could not be made to see the impact of his behaviour”.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has denied allegations of bullying (PA Wire)

Mr Raab, who denies bullying, remains under investigation by lawyer Adam Tolley KC, who is believed to have spoken to dozens of officials during his inquiry.

Philip Rycroft, permanent secretary Department for Exiting the European Union under Mr Raab, is believed to have been the first to raise concerns with him, The Times reports. The claim comes after Mr Rycroft told Times Radio on Wednesday he is “pleased” Mr Raab’s behaviour was being investigated after giving evidence to the inquiry.

Lord Mcdonald of Salford, permanent secretary for the Foreign Office, reportedly tried to talk to Mr Raab after he became foreign secretary. He told Times Radio last year people felt “demeaned” by Mr Raab and claimed he was “abrasive and controlling.”

Finally, Antonia Romeo, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, is said to have raised concerns when he was appointed by Mr Sunak in October.

Mr Raab has been approached for comment. Allies of the justice secretary disputed that the secretaries raised specific claims about his behaviour, saying that there were no records of any cautions, The Times adds.

But the Prime Minister remains under pressure over what he knew about bullying allegations before appointing Mr Raab as his deputy and justice secretary.

Philip Rycroft is said to have been one of the senior officials to have raised concerns (PA)

On Friday, Jake Berry, former Conservative party chair, became the most senior Tory to call on the deputy prime minister to be suspended as the probe continues.

Sir Jake said it would be “very bizarre” for someone in any other work place to remain in their role if they faced similar accusations.

“When you have 24 allegations outstanding against you – I read in the newspaper there are 24 – it would be very bizarre if you had someone in any other workplace who wasn’t suspended pending that investigation”, he told BBC Radio 4’s The Week in Westminster. “MPs and ministers are not some form of special human being – I think they should just be treated like anyone else is in their workplace.”

New accounts from Ministry of Justice staff describe a change in mood within the department between Mr Raab’s sacking by Liz Truss in September and his reinstatement by Mr Sunak weeks later.

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to suspend Mr Raab (PA Wire)

When he was removed from the post, staff were “breathing a collective sigh of relief” one anonymous senior official told The Times, but “anxiety levels shot through the roof” when he returned.

One member of staff claimed they saw other workers “in floods of tears” and “physically shaken” after encounters with the minister.

This week The Independent revealed further allegations that Mr Raab made an “abusive attack” on leading anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, with accusations of racial insensitivity towards a BBC comedian.

Regarding Ms Miller’s claims, a spokesperson for the deputy prime minister said Mr Raab “rejects the description and characterisation” she had given of him.

On the claims of bullying, he previously told MPs at PMQs in November that he is “confident that I have behaved professionally throughout”.