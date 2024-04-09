Labour’s economic plans explained as Rachel Reeves announces tax dodge crackdown

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has outlined her party’s plans to fund key policies by pursuing tax dodgers and further tightening the rules around ‘non-doms’ in the UK.

Ms Reeves says the proposed changes would enable a Labour government to provide vital funding to the NHS, as well as fund its policy on breakfast clubs for primary school children.

It marks the latest economic pledge from the party, which has moved to make its platform of policies more concrete ahead of an expected late-2024 election.

Last year, the shadow chancellor outlined her vision of ‘securonomics’, where the UK is protected against overseas pressures such as Brexit, the war in Ukraine, and Covid. This approach also sees the government embracing the private sector to promote economic growth.

This is a departure from Labour’s approach under Jeremy Corbyn, which ran on an economic policy platform of progressive, radical tax reforms in two general elections. Ms Reeves is instead focusing on relatively small-scale changes to begin with.

The party’s current approach is more often been compared by experts to that of Tony Blair during his tenure as prime minister from 1997 to 2007. The former prime minister’s tax changes were seen as more contained, and generally successful at achieving a moderate redistribution of wealth.

While Labour under Sir Keir Starmer has yet to release a manifesto spelling out its economic policies, Ms Reeves has shared several key plans that her party would implement if it came to power.

Here’s a breakdown of some of Labour’s key economic pledges:

A ‘fiscal lock’ for economic stability

One of Ms Reeves key economic policy measures is the introduction of a ‘fiscal lock’ which would introduce a legal guarantee that any fiscal changes made by government would be reviewed by economic experts.

This is seen a direct response to Liz Truss’ disatrous ‘mini-budget’, which introduced radical tax-cutting measures that were very quickly undone. The economic repercussions felt on the economy from her and then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal event are still being felt today.

Ms Reeves said: “A Labour government will not waver from iron-clad fiscal rules, nor play the Tory game of undermining our economic institutions.

“We will protect the independence of the BoE, the OBR and our civil service.”

Retain current personal tax and corporation tax rates

In a major break from Mr Corbyn, Sir Keir has indicated that he does not intend to increase the top rate of income tax, nor reduce corporation tax.

“We have no plans for a wealth tax,” Ms Reeves said.

“We don’t have any plans to increase taxes outside of what we’ve said. I don’t see the way to prosperity as being through taxation. I want to grow the economy.”

This position has come under fire from some sides that were hoping Labour under Sir Keir may pursue a policy of higher taxation for the top 5 per cent of earners, as this was the leader’s first pledge during his 2020 leadership campaign.

Longer fixed-deal mortgage rates

Mr Starmer has said he wants Labour ‘to be the party of home ownership’, promoting a vision to build 1.5 million homes and make securing a mortage easier for younger generations.

Putting policy behind this vision, Ms Reeves announced Labour’s plan to introduce 25-year fixed-rate mortage deals across the UK, allowing people to secure homes with smaller deposits and lower monthly repayments.

Crucially, Ms Reeves says it would not be down to the taxpayer to underwrite lenders to offer this, but wanted the industry to help facilitate the change.

Closing private education tax loopholes

Labour has also pledged to close a tax break loophole that allows private schools to avoid paying VAT on fees. The party has outlined a redistributive vision to take the government funds lost from this and apply them to improving state schools.

However, some critics say this could see private school fees increase by 20 per cent, meaning less parents would be able to afford to send their children to these institutions.

Already regarded as highly-inaccessible, with some fees reaching as high as £40,000, the move would likely see more parents opt to send their children to state schools instead.