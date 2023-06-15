Marjorie Taylor Greene launches most hate-filled attack yet on LGBT+ community

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has launched increasingly dangerous and aggressive rhetoric against LGBT+ people this past month, claiming transgender women are “sexual predators” to cisgender women and that the Pride flag is a “symbol of aggression”.

Ms Greene espouses very conservative Christian values about the LGBT+ community, often dismissing the existence of transgender people and rejecting the idea of Pride Month or a Pride flag.

The Georgia Representative has become very vocal about her beliefs during this Pride Month on her social media and in speeches.

While speaking at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit over the weekend, Ms Greene shared dangerous rhetoric about transgender women using facilities that align with their gender identity.

“You’re standing up against men, who are really just a bunch of perverts, in your locker room and your bathroom because listen, they want to have sex with you – that’s why they’re in there. That’s real,” Ms Greene said.

Ms Greene went on to say that transgender women are lying about their gender identity and sometimes their sexuality so that they can prey on cisgender women.

This is a conspiracy that many far-right individuals have shared on their platforms, believing that people in the LGBT+ community are trying to groom or attack children and adults.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Humans Rights Campaign, Media Matters for America and other organisations have written extensively about the myth of transgender people using bathrooms that reflect their gender identity as a guise to harm others.

However, Ms Greene continues to spread the rhetoric going as far as to call people “sexual predators”.

The Georgia congresswoman has also launched attacks on the Pride flag during Pride Month, claiming it is a “symbol of aggression” and unnecessary to represent the LGBT+ community, claiming that they have equal rights to straight or cisgender Americans.

“The pride movement is not about rights for gay people anymore. Every American has equal rights. [Pride Flag emoji] has become a symbol of aggression that should be concerning to all Americans,” Ms Greene tweeted on 12 June.

“This is an evil, perverted, and hyper sexualized agenda that is targeting kids and it must end!”

During her speech at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit, Ms Greene shamed the venue for flying a Pride flag next to the American flag.

“Shame on them! Shame on them!” Ms Greene yelled.

She added: “The only flag that should ever be hung is our United States flag… and a state flag.”