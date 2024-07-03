Jump to content

Watch live: Labour’s Keir Starmer campaigns in Wales ahead of General Election

Sophie Thompson
Wednesday 03 July 2024 09:38
Keir Starmer is on the final leg of his campaign trail in Wales today (3 July), less than 24 hours before polling stations open to the public to vote for the next government.

The Labour leader is appearing in Carmarthen alongside candidates in the region, pleading with voters to get behind a new government.

Last night (2 July), Rishi Sunak was joined by Boris Johnson and Michael Gove for his own attempt at winning the public over.

Mr Starmer cited Tata Steel as an area where he's already been attempting to make a difference in Wales, jibing that the current prime minister was "too busy" to take calls regarding the issue.

"That is a difference that a Labour victory tomorrow will make", he said.

"We've now had 14 years of chaos, division, and failure, and the choice tomorrow is to bring that to an end."

