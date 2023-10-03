Watch live: Steve Barclay and Michael Gove address Conservative Party conference

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve Barclay and Michael Gove are among the big names taking to the stage this morning (3 October) at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

Barclay will open proceedings for the day at 11:00 BST, with the levelling up minister following shortly behind at 11:30 BST.

Science secretary, Michelle Donelan, is also on the bill.

It comes after an eventful day yesterday (2 October) for the government, who are facing harsh questioning over HS2 (and whether it will be scrapped), as well as a number of comments from politicians that have raised eyebrows with the public.

There are also conversations around immigration, with Jacob Rees-Mogg suggesting those seeking asylum are going to extreme measures in order to better their chances.

However, later in the day, Rees-Mogg was seen alongside Priti Patel dancing at an after party, following a speech which saw her praise him and his colleagues at GB News for championing ‘free speech’.

The conference continues until 4 October.