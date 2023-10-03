Jacob Rees-Mogg claims people ‘self-harm to get asylum’

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Jacob Rees-Mogg claims border officials are struggling with which asylum cases are ‘genuine’, amid claims of people ‘pretending to be gay’ to come into the UK.

“People will certainly answer questions to what maximises their chances”, he insisted to Sky News.

“Some people self-harm to get asylum.”