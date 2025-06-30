Trump rants about AT&T service after tech issues delay his call with faith leaders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump blamed AT&T for faulty service on Monday after he experienced technical difficulties trying to connect on a conference call with faith leaders.

On Truth Social, the president summoned the “Boss” of AT&T to “get involved” in the issue after claiming the telecommunications company was “unable to make their equipment work properly,” which delayed the Faith Leaders Conference Call.

“I’m doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly,” Trump wrote. “This is the second time it’s happened. If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!

Minutes later, Trump took to his social media platform again to apologize to those participating in the conference call for the delay, which he attributed to AT&T.

“AT&T ought to get its act together,” Trump wrote, claiming the call may have to be rescheduled because “AT&T obviously doesn’t know what they’re doing.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump blamed the telecom company AT&T for causing delays on a conference call on Monday ( AFP via Getty Images )

After White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted Trump’s message on X, AT&T responded, saying they had reached out to the president to understand more about the situation.

“We've reached out to the White House and are working to quickly understand and assess the situation,” AT&T wrote on X.

John Stankey, the CEO of AT&T, did not immediately publicly respond to Trump’s inquiry it is unclear if he specifically contacted the president over the issue.

AT&T is one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the U.S., serving over 100 million people in the country.

Earlier this month, the Trump Organization licensed its branding to launch Trump Mobile, a mobile service that sells a $499 gold smartphone. The announcement was made by Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.