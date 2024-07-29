Winter fuel payments scrapped for people not on benefits or pension credits

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Rachel Reeves has announced that older people not in receipt of pension credits or other means tested benefits will no longer receive winter fuel payments from this year onwards.

The Chancellor on Monday announced a series of spending cuts to address a black hole in the public finances left by the previous Conservative government.

The winter fuel payment is a payment of between £250 and £600 to help people over the age of 66 with their heating bills.

Ms Reeves admitted that scrapping the payments for some people was “not a decision I wanted to make”, but said it is the “responsible thing to do”.

She added: “This level of overspend is not sustainable. Left unchecked, it is a risk to economic stability and, unlike the party opposite, I will never take risks with our country’s economic stability.”

But she reiterated the party’s manifesto commitment to protect the state pension triple lock.

Announcing a swathe of spending cuts, the chancellor accused the Tories of having hidden the true extent of Treasury overspend from the public, claiming the government inherited a £22billion hole in public finances.

Ms Reeves told the Commons: “Today I’m making the difficult decision that those not in receipt of pension credit or certain other means-tested benefits will no longer receive the winter fuel payment from this year onwards.

“The government will continue to provide winter fuel payments worth £200 for households receiving pension credit or £300 to households in receipt of pension credit with someone over the age of 80.

“Let me be clear, this is not a decision I wanted to make, nor is it the one that I expected to make, but these are the necessary and urgent decisions that I must make.

“It is the responsible thing to do to fix the foundations of our economy and bring back economic stability.”

But shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Ms Reeves’ spending inheritance statement was “not economic, it’s political”.

Hunt said: “Today, she will fool absolutely no-one with a shameless attempt to lay the grounds for tax rises she didn’t have the courage to tell us about.”

He added: “She says the information is new, but she herself told the Financial Times, ‘you don’t need to win an election to find out the state of public finances as we’ve got the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) now’.

“Paul Johnson of the IFS (Institute for Fiscal Studies) says the state of public finances were apparent pre-election to anyone who cared to look, which is why he and other independent figures say her argument is not credible and won’t wash.”

The shadow chancellor later said: “Today’s exercise is not economic, it’s political.

“She wants to blame the last Conservative government for tax rises and project cancellations she’s been planning all along.”

MORE TO FOLLOW...