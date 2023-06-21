Pride in London 2023: Parade route and where to watch

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of thousands of people are set to descend on London next week for the annual Pride parade to celebrate the LGBT+ community.

The route for the Pride in London parade has now been revealed, and this year the march will begin at Park Lane and finish at Whitehall.

At least 1.5 million people are expected to take to the streets to cheer on the parade on 1 July.

Organisers say the event looks set to be bigger and better than before, with around 500 groups and more than 30,000 participants taking part.

At midday, a procession of participants and floats will set off from Park Lane and head from Hyde Park Corner towards Piccadilly, through Piccadilly Circus, then travel south on Haymarket towards Trafalgar Square, and finish at Whitehall.

This year’s line-up will include Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Adam Lambert, who will be headlining and performing his new single ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’ recorded in collaboration with Sigala - the official song for Pride in London.

Take a look at the interactive map below for this year’s parade route, which is shown in purple. Attendees wanting to watch the parade have been asked to use any of the designated public spaces along the route.

The Independent last month announced a year-long news partnership with Pride in London, including the relaunch of The Pride List, a celebration of influential LGBT+ changemakers.

The list includes Lioness Beth Mead, comedian Joe Lycett, comedian Jordan Gray, Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith, model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, former professional footballer Jill Scott and presenter Paul O’Grady, who died this year.

Pride in London’s 2023 campaign is called Never March Alone: Championing Trans Allyship.

Parade spectators looking for the best viewing experience can book grandstand tickets here.

Pride in London is a majority volunteer-led organisation responsible for delivering the capital’s flagship LGBT+ Pride parade and events since 2013.

Pride in London’s CEO Christopher Joell-Deshields said: “We look forward to London’s LGBT+ communities coming together again on July 1st 2023 as we continue to show up for visibility, unity and equality for all LGBT+ people with our campaign Never March Alone, in support of our trans and non-binary siblings.”