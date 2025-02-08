Bridget Jones’s London flat price ‘tripled since first 2001 film’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bridget Jones’s fictional London flat would have nearly tripled in price since the first film was released in 2001, research shows.

In the early films, Bridget, played in the series by Renee Zellweger, lives in a one-bedroom flat in Borough, South London.

When the first film was released in 2001, the average price for such a home was £186,150.

Now, according to property site Rightmove, the asking price has jumped by 195 per cent.

In 2025, as fans await the release of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, a one-bed flat in Borough is now priced at £549,143.

By comparison, the average price tag for a typical first-time buyer property across Britain has increased by 155 per cent over the same period, from £89,207 in 2001 to £227,212 in 2025.

open image in gallery Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger reunite for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Average first-time buyer property prices across London have increased by 196 per cent from £167,998 in 2001 to £496,789 in 2025.

While Bridget has not always been lucky in love, she has certainly climbed up the property ladder.

In the final film, released next week, her home is in London’s leafy Hampstead, where the average asking price for a property is £1,548,278.

Steve Pimblett, chief data officer at Rightmove, said: “Long-spanning franchises like Bridget Jones are a reminder just how much things have changed over the years, including property prices.

“While Bridget may be portrayed as not always having it quite together, looking back, a one-bedroom flat in the heart of London was a real achievement.”