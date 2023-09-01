For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First impressions do count – as eight in 10 Brits admit to judging people on the state of their homes as soon as they walk through the door.

The study of 2,000 adults found a clean living room, well-kept garden and a nice smelling home top the list of things they notice first.

Other ways house proud adults can make an early impact include offering people a cup of tea on arrival and having cosy decorations.

It also emerged eight in 10 want to leave a consistently good impression on their guests – whether it’s their first time or not.

A spokesperson for Febreze, which commissioned the research, said: "Our research shows that it really doesn’t take long to form a first impression, just under 47 seconds.

"It’s understandable if people are put off by funky smells and the last thing you want is to feel underprepared for when guests are coming over.

“The adrenaline of the ‘emergency tidy-up’ can both put your mind at ease, as well as creating a homely environment for visitors, but sometimes there’s just not the time and that’s where we can at least help make the home smell fresher.”

The results also found 36 per cent of adults would make the most effort in getting their homes in order for a new friend visiting.

While 26 per cent would spruce up their place for a prospective romantic partner.

And in return, 45 per cent make sure to offer compliments where they are due – such as ‘you have a lovely home’ and ‘I love what you’ve done with the place’.

Four in 10 are more likely to judge the interior of a house than the exterior – though the same percentage say they’ll size both equally.

With the living room being the most popular room for judgement, according to 28 per cent.

More than six in 10 (64 per cent) feel having a ‘tidy’ home is the best way to leave a good impression.

Though 63 per cent are quick to appreciate a fresh and clean bathroom - and a pleasant smell on entry is a must for 56 per cent.

However, ‘full bins’ (61 per cent), the ‘smell of pets’ (56 per cent), and ‘mess everywhere’ (52 per cent) are some of the easiest ways to put someone off your gaff.

And 53 per cent will even make an excuse to bounce from someone’s house early – because the smell was ‘too much’.

In fear of it happening to them, 17 per cent admit they’ve suggested a different meeting place to save themselves embarrassment.

While half will always conduct an ‘emergency tidy up’ if they know guests are coming to avoid judgement.

Vacuuming just before their arrival (48 per cent), shoving clutter in cupboards (42 per cent) and spraying an air freshener (37 per cent) are the go-to chores to bring homes to a presentable condition.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, found three quarters take good impressions seriously, and find how people view their home is important.

With hopes that ‘comfortable’ (62 per cent), ‘welcome’ (61 per cent) and ‘relaxed’ (60 per cent) are how guests feel when in their company.

The spokesperson for Febreze added: “We all have clutter and smells in our busy lives, and it’s nice to see from the results that 17 per cent wouldn’t be that fussed if things weren’t in pristine condition upon arrival.

“With kids, pets and just general life it can be toilsome to keep on top of things, but with just a few small adjustments we can settle the fears of judgements."

The top 10 ways Brits prepare their homes to leave a good impression: