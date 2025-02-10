Do heat pumps work in old or large homes? Here’s everything you need to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heat pumps are being sold to consumers as a way of cutting carbon emissions from homes - but are they suitable for where you live?

For the indoctrinated, a heat pump is an electric-powered system that uses heat from the air or ground for hot water or heating.

As there is a substantial upfront cost associated with heat pumps - even though there is a £7,500 Government grant available - some consumers remain unsure as to whether to take the plunge.

But experts and people who have installed one say heat pumps can work, even where a traditional gas boiler might have struggled.

Retired GP Richard Smithson, who lives with his wife in an Edwardian six-bedroom semi-detached villa in North Tyneside, made the switch from a gas boiler two and a half years ago, to “reduce our carbon footprint and also to try and act as a pioneer, an example to other people that it can be done”.

Their home already had double-glazing, but the installation, which cost £11,000 after a then-£5,000 government grant, involved underfloor insulation, replacement radiators and zoning the heating system.

Mr Smithson said he was “pleasantly surprised” at how easily the two-week installation was, and added: “This house was never that warm with the gas boiler, I’d say it was warmer now with the heat pump.”

Homeowners are advised to keep the heating on at a constant temperature all the time, enabling the building to store warmth in walls to reduce heat loss and enable the heat pump to run most efficiently.

It means the heat pump works hardest overnight, when variable tariffs give Mr Smithson cheaper energy for charging his electric car.

open image in gallery Many people are concerned about whether heat pumps will work in larger, older homes

As a result, he says his electricity bill is less than they were previously paying for gas.

He added: “Some people say how long is it before you get your money back?

“That’s irrelevant, if you’re a retiring professional who’s fairly well-off, which you will be if you live in this kind of house, and you get a big lump sum, do you spend it on a round-the-world cruise or do you spend it on a heat pump.

“To me there’s only one answer – get a heat pump.”

Nick Barr, who is renovating a detached five-bedroom Edwardian house in south London, said he really liked the efficiency of heat pumps, but “I wasn’t sure a heat pump could work on such a big or old house”.

But his installer was an engineer who understood how to calculate the heating requirements and design the system, with correctly-sized radiators, pipework, and energy efficiency improvements.

His heat pump is efficient, “elegant” and extremely quiet, he added.

“It’s not cheap, but if you’re putting something in new or if you’ve got to replace a system, it does make sense.”

And he said: “The number one thing is to get a heat-loss calculation assessment for the building. That allows you to make the right, informed decisions going forward.”

He said he has no regrets.

Andy Balaam, a software engineer, opted for a heat pump for his family’s detached, four-bedroom Victorian home in Surrey in 2021, to limit its climate impact.

He said the installation was “surprisingly OK”, but they needed a good company which came back to adjust the system in the first couple of weeks to get it working properly.

“I was worried whether it was going to make the house warm, I was worried it was going to cost a lot of money and worried if it was going to be reliable,” he said.

While the heat pump is “not attractive and it’s noisy”, it is out of the way at the side of the house, and Dr Balaam said: “It absolutely warms our house effectively, it’s much nicer than it was before.”

Leah Robson, managing director of Dr Balaam’s installers, Your Energy Your Way, which primarily deals with clients whose properties are hard to heat with heat pumps, says the level of comfort is something people “really don’t expect about” them.

open image in gallery A diagram detailing how heat pumps work ( PA )

“People are genuinely concerned, often they’re struggling to heat their home as it is,” she said.

“And when you turn up and say, ‘yes, you can have a heat pump and yes, you will be able to run it all day and it won’t cost you any more to run than your gas boiler’, people are understandably a little bit sceptical.”

She talks to customers about living with a heat pump, and conducts heat loss assessments and tests for draughts that can be easily fixed.

The type of installations the firm carries out are “not cheap projects”, she said, and “sometimes it’s just not the right thing but, typically, even in a solid wall house, if it’s got double glazing and reasonable loft insulation we can fit a heat pump”.

That is backed up by a demonstration project led by the Energy Systems Catapult (ESC) which found heat pumps could be successfully installed in all types of homes.

Some 8 per cent of the 742 homes which had heat pumps installed for the project were pre-1919 properties, the majority of which were detached or semi-detached, even though it was “more challenging” to install in older homes because of the constraints of the project.

Daniel Logue, from ESC, said monitoring found the house age and type did not have any impact on the efficiency of the heat pumps.

“If a trained installer says that your house could have a heat pump, and installs it correctly, it should perform well regardless of the type or age,” he added.

David Cowdrey, acting chief executive at The MCS Foundation, which oversees the certification of home renewables, said: “There is a lack of public information about heat pumps, leading to a proliferation of myths and misinformation about how and where they work.”

He urged the Government to lead a public information campaign to counter myths and encourage uptake of heat pumps in all kinds of properties.