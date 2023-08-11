Research shows millions of dog owners have no idea what’s in their pet’s food

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millions of dog owners have no idea what’s in their pet’s food, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 dog owners found 48 per cent could only name up to three ingredients when quizzed on what they feed their dog.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) struggle to understand the ingredients listed on dog food labels.

While 44 per cent are confused by what they see as contradictory advice on what makes a healthy diet for dogs.

Perhaps as a result, 36 per cent admit they’re worried their canine might not have a nutritious diet.

As such 40 per cent find planning their dog’s diet more stressful than figuring out their own - with 41 per cent calling for clearer labelling on dog food packaging.

The study was commissioned by Butternut Box, which has unveiled an edible billboard in a South London park, to highlight the need for fresh and healthy nutrition for dogs.

The fresh dog food brand’s in-house vet, Dr Ciara Clarke, said: “Food is such an important factor when it comes to our dogs living long, healthy, and happy lives.

“A healthy diet can help to prevent many issues and illnesses, but getting the portion sizes and ingredients right is crucial.

“It’s clear from this research that dog parents are confused when it comes to what to feed their dog and how much they should be feeding.

“We need greater transparency and information around dogs’ diets to help owners to make better, more informed choices.

“Many people don’t know that dog foods are often packed with nasties like rendered, hydrolysed, or pasteurised animal byproducts, along with artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives.

“A lot of manufacturers avoid stating that they use these sorts of ingredients, so it’s best to practice caution when it comes to vague references to ingredients.”

Price is the deciding factor for 45 per cent of owners when choosing which dog food to buy, while 13 per cent are swayed by the packaging alone.

The study also found 37 per cent describe their pet as a ‘fussy eater.’

Almost a fifth (17 per cent) said their pups won’t think twice about turning their nose up at what they’re served if it’s not up to scratch.

With 11 per cent consistently refusing to eat their food.

It also emerged three in 10 tend to show more interest in what their owners are having for dinner than their own.

As a result, 61 per cent of dog parents feed their beloved pooch ‘human’ food at least once a week.

One in four owners admit they feel guilt-tripped into sharing their meals.

But the study, carried out through OnePoll, found 23 per cent do so because they believe fresh, human-quality food is better for their dog.

Dr Ciara Clarke added: “We encourage dog owners to read the label when selecting their dog food, and I do the same with my clients when in vet practices.

“It’s not only the ingredients to look out for, but the way dog food is cooked too.

“For example, dry dog food - or kibble - is made through a process called extrusion, which takes raw ingredients and cooks them at extremely high pressure and temperatures.

“This is likely to strip a proportion of the beneficial nutrients away.

“Dogs deserve the very best.

“It’s important that dog parents have a good understanding about what their dogs need from their diet and what to feed them, ensuring they have the correct portion sizes and the right balance of nutrients for all life stages too.”