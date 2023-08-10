Moment ‘clever’ Gus the dog chooses name of owner’s firstborn child

This is the moment a dog chooses the name of his owner’s new baby.

Courtney Brooks, 29, and her husband, Oliver, 30, had whittled their son’s name choices down to three - Casey, Brody and Jaxon - but couldn’t decide on their favourite.

The dog lovers decided to let their spaniel terrier cross, Gus, pick the name and wrote the different options on tennis balls before throwing them across the park.

Gus came back with the ball with the name Brody on it, which the couple say was their favourite anyway.

Courtney, from Folkestone, Kent, said: “He’s a very clever dog.”