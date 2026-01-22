Are additional taxes on second homes fair? Join The Independent Debate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Second-home council tax is back in the spotlight – and it’s dividing opinion among Independent readers.

Many councils can now charge extra on top of standard council tax for properties that aren’t a person’s main home, often doubling the normal rate.

From April 2025, a 100 per cent surcharge was introduced in many areas. The aim was to bring empty homes into use, though there are exceptions for properties being sold, under major repair, or linked to work or the armed forces.

Some say it’s fair and that wealthier owners should pay their share to support local services. One reader put it bluntly: “If you can afford to pay the vastly overpriced sum of £500,000 for a tiny little second property then you can afford to pay council tax.”

Others say the issue is more nuanced. Many second homes – like cottages or off-grid holiday properties – lack mains water, electricity, or sewage, and aren’t suitable for year-round living. Is it right to hit these owners with the same full charge as someone in a regular house?

Where do you stand? Are second-home council tax premiums a fair way to make owners contribute, or an unfair squeeze on people with small or unusual holiday properties?

We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below – the most compelling responses will be featured in the coming days.