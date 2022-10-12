Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Scientists finally explain bizarre space object that led to speculation about aliens

Images described as ‘bonkers’ when they were first revealed

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 12 October 2022 16:37
Comments
(NASA-ESA-CSA-STScI-JPL-Caltech)

A space object so strange that some suggested it must be alien has finally been explained.

Earlier this year, the James Webb Space Telescope took a picture of a a distant star surrounded by neat, circular ripples. The image was immediately hailed as “bonkers” by experts, and led to speculation that it could show a structure created by aliens, stretching many light years across.

JWST image vs model of WR140

(Left image: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/JPL-Caltech. Right image: Yinuo Han/Peter Tuthill/Ryan Lau)

Now scientists believe they have found an explanation for the strange structures around the star known as WR140. And while it is not quite as unusual as aliens, it is still very odd.

The 17 concentric rings apparently circling the star are in fact a series of “dust shells”, scientists write in papers published today in Nature and Nature Astronomy. They are made out of the interactions of two stars – one of them dying – that are locked together in orbit.

Recommended

The star is regularly throwing out a ring of smoke, which are then shunted around by interstellar wind.

“Like clockwork, WR140 puffs out a sculpted smoke ring every eight years, which is then inflated in the stellar wind like a balloon,” said Professor Peter Tuthill from the Sydney Institute for Astronomy at the University of Sydney, who is a co-author on both papers.

“Eight years later, as the binary returns in its orbit, another ring appears, the same as the one before, streaming out into space inside the bubble of the previous one, like a set of giant nested Russian dolls.”

The WR140 binary is actually made up of a huge, dying Wolf-Rayet star, and its companion – which is an even bigger supergiant. The two are stuck to each other in an eight-year orbit.

Together, the two create powerful, intense winds, pushing around the dust clouds that are then visible within the telescope. (The findings also allowed scientists to study the effect of light as it pushes dust around in space, which is also described in the same research.)

“In one sense, we always knew this must be the reason for the outflow, but I never dreamed we’d be able to see the physics at work like this,” said Professor Tuthill. “When I look at the data now, I see WR140’s plume unfurling a like giant sail made of dust. When it catches the photon wind streaming from the star, like a yacht catching a gust, it makes a sudden leap forward.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in