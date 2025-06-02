Bright green meteor zooms past Sydney as auroras dazzle across Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bright green meteor was seen zooming past Sydney on Sunday as spectacular southern lights lit up the skies across most of Australia and New Zealand.

A Sydney resident named Tom McCallister posted a video of the meteor, about the size of a basketball, traversing the city’s skies.

“Absolutely magnificent meteor seen travelling east to west over Sydney this evening,” Mr McCallister captioned the video posted on Facebook. “This was looking north at 17:57 local time.”

Astrophysicist Brad Tucker, from the Australian National University, agreed that the object was indeed a meteor due to its unique blue-green colour, indicative of iron and nickel content.

People across New Zealand and on Australia’s east coast were also treated to a dazzling display of southern lights on Sunday.

Many skygazers later shared photos of aurora australis on social media. The space weather phenomenon is caused when bursts of charged particles released from the Sun – known as coronal mass ejections, or CMEs – interact with the Earth’s magnetic field, creating what’s called a geomagnetic storm.

The lights are called aurora australis in the southern hemisphere and aurora borealis in the northern hemisphere.

Pictures posted on social media showed the sky glowing in hues of pink, red and green, with slight traces of yellow.

open image in gallery Southern lights glow over the waters of Lake Ellesmere on the outskirts of Christchurch, New Zealand ( AFP via Getty )

The colours come from different molecules in the atmosphere getting charged by the Earth’s magnetic field. Oxygen gives off a fluorescent green hue while nitrogen molecules interacting with the magnetic field generate a blue, red or pink shade.

Auroras are seen when a strong solar storm from the Sun hits the Earth. They are more clearly visible around polar regions since the magnetic field is the strongest there.

Astronomers have predicted a strong geomagnetic storm on Sunday and Monday after a powerful CME was seen erupting from the Sun on Friday. The latest CME also caused aurora borealis across most of the continental US as far down south as Alabama.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the possibility of a severe geomagnetic storm remained “in effect”.

open image in gallery People watch aurora australis, also known as the southern lights, glow on the horizon over Lake Ellesmere on the outskirts of Christchurch ( AFP via Getty )

“There are indications that the coronal mass ejection passage is weakening, but the solar wind conditions remain elevated, therefore additional periods of G3-G4 levels remain possible,” the NOAA said, using the designations for strong and severe category storms.

“However, we now anticipate that conditions should weaken enough by tomorrow evening, 2 June, that G1 storm levels are the most likely peak response.”

The Sun is currently at the peak of its 11-year activity cycle.