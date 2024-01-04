Rare Aurora Australis spectacle turns sky pink over Australia in timelapse footage

Stargazers were treated to a rare glimpse of a pink Aurora Australis in December 2023, timelapse footage from last month shows.

The dazzling light display was visible in several states in the early hours.

This timelapse created by Paul Pichugin is made up of over 3,000 photographs of the auroras across several nights in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to Visit Australia, the best places to see the Southern Lights are as far south as possible such as in Tasmania.

They can be viewed all year round but colours of pink are rarer.