'Rare' red northern lights seen around Arctic Circle in Finland

Red auroras were visible in the northern lights in Finland’s Arctic Circle on Saturday, 22 October.

This colour range is extremely rare to see with the naked eye, according to locals.

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are usually seen mostly in hues of green.

According to VisitFinland.com, nights are usually dark enough to see the mesmerising spectacle from late August to April, when the skies are clear, with the best chance of seeing them in the north of the country.

