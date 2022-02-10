Elon Musk Starship news - live: SpaceX to give major update on future of its Mars-bound spacecraft
SpaceX CEO plans to announce major news about Starship Thursday evening
Elon Musk is set to give a major update on the future of his Starship spacecraft on Thursday evening.
The rocket system – which he hopes will one day take people to the Moon and then Mars – is yet to complete the orbital test that could decide its future.
Mr Musk has given few clues on what the update could entail. But it is possible he could announce a date for that test, which would see the spacecraft leave the Earth, fly in orbit and then crash down into the sea.
The presentation is set to be held at SpaceX’s Starbase compound in Boca Chica, Texas, where development of the Starship has been taking place.
It has already seen a number of successful test, including firing of its vast engines and short hops into the sky. But an orbital test would represent a major step forward for the spacecraft – which Mr Musk has repeatedly make clear represents his hopes for the future of travel from the Earth and beyond.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has promised a major update on the Starship vehicle at 2 a.m. GMT Friday morning, 8 p.m. Thursday at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. Check back here to follow our liveblog on the announcement.
