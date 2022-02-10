Liveupdated1644515383

Elon Musk Starship news - live: SpaceX to give major update on future of its Mars-bound spacecraft

SpaceX CEO plans to announce major news about Starship Thursday evening

Jon Kelvey
Thursday 10 February 2022 17:49
Comments
<p>SpaceX plans an orbital launch of its Mars-bound rocket Starship in early 2022</p>

SpaceX plans an orbital launch of its Mars-bound rocket Starship in early 2022

(Elon Musk)

Elon Musk is set to give a major update on the future of his Starship spacecraft on Thursday evening.

The rocket system – which he hopes will one day take people to the Moon and then Mars – is yet to complete the orbital test that could decide its future.

Mr Musk has given few clues on what the update could entail. But it is possible he could announce a date for that test, which would see the spacecraft leave the Earth, fly in orbit and then crash down into the sea.

The presentation is set to be held at SpaceX’s Starbase compound in Boca Chica, Texas, where development of the Starship has been taking place.

It has already seen a number of successful test, including firing of its vast engines and short hops into the sky. But an orbital test would represent a major step forward for the spacecraft – which Mr Musk has repeatedly make clear represents his hopes for the future of travel from the Earth and beyond.

1644514341

Elon Musk has promised a major update on the Starship vehicle

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has promised a major update on the Starship vehicle at 2 a.m. GMT Friday morning, 8 p.m. Thursday at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. Check back here to follow our liveblog on the announcement.

Jon Kelvey10 February 2022 17:32

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in