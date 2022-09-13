US aviation authority to launch investigation into Jeff Bezos’s uncrewed rocket explosion
FAA needs to sign off before Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket can return to flight
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be launching an investigation into Blue Origin’s uncrewed launch that erupted into a fireball during flight.
While no injuries have been reported from the launch on Monday, the aviation authority will need to sign off before the Jeff Bezos company’s New Shepard rocket can return to flight.
Both the FAA and Blue Origin pointed out that this was a payload-only mission and carried no astronauts onboard.
“Before the New Shepard vehicle can return to flight, the FAA will determine whether any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap affected public safety,” the FAA said in a statement on the same day as the launch.
Just moments after the Blue Origin rocket carrying a payload of scientific experiments and other cargo to the edge of space was launched, the main booster exploded.
The capsule was then safely brought back to Earth via a launch abort system.
“We’re responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One location in West Texas,” Blue Origin tweeted.
“The capsule escape system functioned as designed. More information to come as it is available,” the company said after the launch.
The New Shepard rocket is the same kind of launch vehicle and spacecraft that carried Blue Origin founder and Amazon billionaireJeff Bezos to the edge of space in July 2021 and has also safely carried many other celebrities and space tourists to the edge of space and back.
At about a minute and four seconds into the flight, the New Shepard booster was caught in flames and within moments flight abort rockets separated the capsule, helping it jettison back to Earth safely.
The space company said it is still investigating the explosion and its cause remains unknown.
“The anomaly that occurred triggered the capsule escape system. The capsule landed safely and the booster impacted within the designated hazard area. No injuries or public property damage have been reported,” the FAA noted.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies