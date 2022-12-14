The 2022 Geminid meteor shower coincides with exceptional weather conditions in the UK on Wednesday night, 14 December (Getty Images/ iStock)

The Geminidmeteor shower is peaking on Wednesday night, with bright dazzling ‘shooting stars’ streaking across the sky.

The celestial event happens every December, though 2022 brings excellent viewing conditions across most of the UK.

It is unusual in that it is caused by the debris left behind by an asteroid. When the Earth moves through that trail of debris, the pieces smash into our atmosphere and light up as they do, appearing as streaking stars across the sky.

Usually, as many as 150 meteors per hour can be seen in the show, which makes it among the best of the year for actually spotting a meteor.

This year, the brightness of the Moon will have a slightly diminishing effect, with Nasa predicting between 30-40 meteors per hour.

Forecasts from the UK Met Office suggest ideal weather conditions on Wednesday night, with clear skies across most parts of the UK.