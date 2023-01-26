Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.

It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.

At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km over the last 50,000 years.

Astronomers have calculated through orbital computations that the comet might never pass us again.

The best way to view the comet is on a clear night, as far away as possible from sources of light pollution.

Astronomers advise hopeful skygazers to let their eyes get accustomed to the darkness, which can take up to 30 minutes to properly adjust. During this time, it is not advised to look at a phone screen or any other light source.

Several astronomy apps are available to find where the comet is in the sky, such as SkyView Lite, SkySafari and Sky Map.

The comet’s position in the sky will depend on the date, with astronomers compiling a calendar showing where to look on which day.

Thursday, 26 January: Just east of the Little Dipper

Friday, 27 January: Just above the Beta Ursae Minoris (Kochab)

Saturday, 28 January - Tuesday, 31 January: Near the star Polaris

Wednesday, 1 February: At its closest point to Earth, the green comet will appear bigger and brighter. It will be visible near the constellation Camelopardalis

Weather forecasts from the UK Met Office suggest that the best time to see the comet in Scotland will be very early Friday morning at around 4am, when cloud cover is minimal, while those further south will have a better chance of seeing it after midnight on Monday. You can check the latest forecasts for your area here.