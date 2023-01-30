Map reveals which areas of UK have the most and least regrets about Brexit
Bristol West found to be constituency most regretful of the referendum result
The constituencies that most strongly voted for or against Brexit are still entrenched in their views almost seven years on despite the national mood shifting, research has suggested.
Bristol West, a survey has found, is the constituency where most voters have expressed regret at the UK leaving the European Union – having had one of the highest Remain vote shares of 79.3 per cent in 2016.
Pollster UnHerd Britain found that 69 per cent of constituents in Bristol West agreed with the statement ‘Britain was wrong to leave the European Union’, with 50 per cent ‘strongly agreeing’ and 19 per cent ‘mildly agreeing’. This was far higher than the national average - which saw 37 per cent strongly agree and 17 per cent mildly agree.
Edinburgh South, Streatham, Manchester (Witherington) and Islington North - where Jeremy Corbyn is MP - were the other constituencies in the top five, having all seen high Remain votes in 2016.
Meanwhile, Boston and Skegness, which saw 75.6 per cent of votes in the referendum in favour of Brexit – the UK’s highest – saw the least amount of regret among constituents.
UnHerd found 32 per cent of residents in the Lincolnshire seat’s boundary ‘strongly disagree’ with the same statement and 9 per cent ‘mildly agree’. South Holland and the Deepings, Louth and Horncastle, South West Norfolk – Liz Truss’s constituency – and Penrith were also in the top five places to show the least level of Brexit regret having also strongly voted leave in 2016.
Earlier this month, a Savanta survey for The Independent showed 65 per cent of UK participants felt there should be a second referendum. Chris Hopkins, from Savanta, said: “It’s hard to imagine being in the EU would solve any of the country’s current economic issues,” adding: “but perceptions matter”.
Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire was a Remain supporter but distanced herself from a campaign for a second referendum, drawing criticism from local Liberal Democrats. Ms Debbonaire said at the time: “I campaigned to remain, my constituents voted to remain and I agree with them. Most of them still want to remain a full member of the European Union. I do too – [but] that’s not what’s happening.”
Top ten constituencies with Brexit regret
- Bristol West
- Edinburgh South
- Streatham
- Manchester, Withington
- Islington North
- Tooting
- Edinburgh North and Leith
- Glasgow North
- Hornsey and Wood Green
- Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Top ten constituencies with the least Brexit regret
- Boston and Skegness
- South Holland and The Deepings
- Louth and Horncastle
- South West Norfolk
- Penrith and The Border
- Clacton
- North East Cambridgeshire
- Great Yarmouth
- North West Norfolk
- East Yorkshire
