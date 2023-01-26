MPs set to debate Brexit consequences for very first time

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parliament is set to debate the consequences of Brexit for the very first time after a petition demanding MPs discuss the subject passed 100,000 signatures.

Ant-Brexit campaigners pushing for inquiry into the impact of Britain’s exit from the EU on the economy and other areas welcomed the development as frustration with Brexit grows.

Petitions which reach 100,000 signatures are almost always debated under parliamentary rules – through they usually take place in Westminster Hall rather than the main Commons chamber.

The past year has seen a rise in Brexit regret – or “Regrexit” – as opinion poll saw an increasing number of Britons saying it has gone badly and record high support for re-joining the EU.

In October, a Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll found record support for reversing Brexit at 57 per cent, compared to just 43 per cent who want to stay out of the EU.

And in December some 65 per cent of all voters told Opinium that Brexit is going badly, while only 21 per cent believe it is going well – the highest level of negativity since Boris Johnson’s trade deal came into force.

Peter Packham, chair of the campaign for a public inquiry into the consequences of Brexit, said poll findings demonstrated a “widespread feeling” that an independent look at the impact of leaving the EU was needed.

“The public has a fundamental right to know the reality of what Brexit has done to our country,” said Mr Packham. “It’s entirely wrong that the government wants to deny the British people their right to know.”

Recent studies have shown that Brexit cost the UK billions in lost trade, investment and growth, and cost households further billion in higher supermarket bills. Experts have also pointed to labour shortages after Britain’s exit from the bloc.

The Conservative government has previously stated that the consequences of Brexit is not “an appropriate subject for a public inquiry”.

But Mr Packham said Brexit was the country’s most significant event in the 21st century. “It is quite extraordinary that there has never before been a parliamentary debate, dedicated to its impacts and consequences. We hope that large numbers of MPs will attend the likely debate.”

Labour and Lib Dems, stung by past electoral failures from Brexit, have been reluctantly to discuss Brexit, despite mounting evidence of damage to the economy.

But earlier this week shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said a 2025 review of the trade agreement with the EU is an opportunity to reduce current trade “friction” as he vowed to “fix” the bad Tory deal.

Sir Keir Starmer party – having ruled out re-joining the single market and customs union – is said to be looking at sector-by-sector trade deals with Brussels if it gets into power at the next general election.