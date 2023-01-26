Jacob Rees-Mogg to host own GB News show using ‘trademark common sense’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jacob Rees-Mogg is set to host his own current affairs show on GB News.

The Conservative MP was annonuced as a new presenter on the right-wing news programme on Thursday (26 January) morning.

He joins presenters including Nigel Farage and Eammon Holmes on the fledgling channel, which was launched back in June 2021.

The programme will see Rees-Mogg, a backbench politician known for his eccentric anachronisms and far-right views, discuss topical issues and interview guests.

Rees-Mogg will also be taking his show on tour, broadcasting before live audiences across the UK.

The channel’s editorial director Mick Booker said in a statement: “Jacob is an authentic and authoritative voice of the Tory backbenches with his trademark common sense, refreshing directness, and an impish sense of fun. He’s a terrific addition to the GB News family.”

He added: “The programme will embrace a range of guests and viewpoints from all sides of politics but will also explore some of Jacob’s other wide-ranging interests.”

Examples of other potential topics cited are “classic cars” and “good Somerset cider”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg pictured in October 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement, Rees-Mogg said: “GB News is a bastion of free speech which clearly has its finger uniquely on the pulse of public opinion and does not talk down to its viewers and listeners.

“I have been impressed by the channel’s independent-mindedness and its determination to talk to people with many different perspectives, which is exactly what I will do on my programme.”

Tory MP Esther McVey also currently hosts a weekly show on GB News, alongside her husband Philip.

GB News endured a shaky start after its launch in 2021, earning mockery for a number of production blunders.