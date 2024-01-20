Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Axiom Mission 3 arrives at the International Space Station on Saturday 20 January.

The four-person Ax-3 crew is led by Axiom chief astronaut Michael López-Alegría, a former Nasa astronaut and ISS commander.

Italian Air Force pilot Walter Villadei and mission specialists Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey and Marcus Wandt of Sweden are also on board.

The group are expected to arrive at the ISS in the early hours of Saturday morning after a successful SpaceX launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday.

During their time on the orbiting laboratory, the crew will conduct more than 30 scientific experiments and demonstrations focused on human physiology and technological industrial advancements.

Ax-3 is flying a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft named Freedom.

The capsule has flown in space twice previously and gone to the International Space Station each time.

On its flight to the ISS, Dragon executes a series of burns that position the vehicle progressively closer to the station before it performs final docking manoeuvres.