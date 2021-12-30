James Webb Space Telescope latest: Alien-hunting spacecraft unfurls on its way to study the universe
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope is on its way further into space – to look deeper into the universe than ever before.
After decades of delays and issues, the telescope had a much more successful Christmas Day launch than expected, and will go on to study the cosmos for years, Nasa said.
Before it does, it must find its position in space, at a location known as L2, hovering in a precise gravitational position that will allow it to study space.
On its way, it will continue to unfurl the precise scientific instruments that will allow it to peer deep into the beginnings of the universe, look for other potentially habitable planets, and much more besides.
Follow for the latest updates as the telescope makes its journey.
Watch Webb as it flees Earth
Here’s a lovely video, made up of ten images, through which you can see Webb as it flies away from Earth.
Nasa offers natty way to follow deployment
The complex process of deployment that will allow the telescope to look into the universe takes days, and is made up of a whole host of steps. Helpfully, Nasa has put together a clever website where you can scroll through each of those steps, watch them happen, and learn about how they contribute to the broader mission.
Telescope gets first big breakthrough
Webb is not even near its eventual arrival. But it’s already getting big surprises.
The launch was so successful and accurate that it needed to use less of the fuel it’s carrying. That means there’ll be more left for its science operations – which should be able to go for at least ten years.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of Nasa’s work to get the James Webb Space Telescope deep into space – to a vantage point where it will peer into the beginnings of time.
