Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Japan is in contact with its newly arrived Moon lander, but it appears to be having technical problems, the country’s space agency has said.

The country sent its “Slim” spacecraft to the lunar surface, with the hope of becoming only the fifth country to successfully land on the Moon. The lander arrived early on Saturday morning Japanese time, it said.

Since then, the spacecraft has been communicating with Earth. But its solar panels are not generating electricity – and its batteries are rapidly running out, it said.

It did not know exactly why the solar panels were failing to work, it said. It may be a result of the solar panels themselves failing, but it might also be a result of the spacecraft having landing at the wrong angle so that the panels did not face the Sun, space agency representatives said.

(AP)

The Japanese space agency suggested that it was unlikely to stay online, and that it was instead “maximising the amount of science” it is able to gather from the Moon before those batteries run out.

But it said it was also working to gather as much data as possible on whether the spacecraft would be able to come back online. An update will be provided next week.

The space agency also hopes to gather more information to find out whether the Slim spacecraft had successfully landed on its very precise target. Japan has referred to the Slim spacecraft as the “Moon sniper” because it aimed for a 100 meter target – rather than the usual kilometres.

The Japanese space agency said it considered itself to have successfully made a “soft landing” on the surface since most of the spacecraft’s instruments were still working. If it had failed then its functions would have been lost completely, it argued.

If Slim has landed successfully, Japan would become the fifth country to accomplish the feat after the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India.

Many countries and private companies have attempted their own landings and failed. The most recent came last week, when a private space company launched its Peregrine mission – which failed when it was in space, and fell back down to Earth to burn up in the atmosphere.

As the Slim spacecraft descended, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s mission control said that everything was going as planned and later said that Slim was on the lunar surface.

But, after it was supposed to have arrived, there was no mention of whether the landing was successful.

Mission control kept repeating that it was “checking its status” and that more information would be given at a news conference.

(AP)

At that news conference, representatives of the Japanese space agency confirmed that communications had been found but that the spacecraft appeared to be losing power.

Slim started its descent at midnight on Saturday, and within 15 minutes it was down to about 10 kilometres (six miles) above the lunar surface, according to the space agency, which is known as JAXA.

At an altitude of five kilometres (three miles), the lander was in a vertical descent mode, then at 50 metres (165ft) above the surface, Slim was supposed to make a parallel movement to find a safe landing spot, JAXA said.

About half an hour after its presumed landing, JAXA said that it was still checking the status of the lander.

Slim, which was aiming to hit a very small target, is a lightweight spacecraft about the size of a passenger vehicle.

It was using “pinpoint landing” technology that promises far greater control than any previous Moon landing.

While most previous probes have used landing zones about 10 kilometres (six miles) wide, Slim was aiming at a target of just 100 metres (330ft).

The project was the fruit of two decades of work on precision technology by JAXA.

The mission’s main goal is to test new landing technology that would allow Moon missions to land “where we want to, rather than where it is easy to land”, JAXA has said.

If the landing was a success, the spacecraft will seek clues about the origin of the Moon, including analysing minerals with a special camera.

Slim, equipped with a pad to cushion impact, was aiming to land near the Shioli crater, near a region covered in volcanic rock.

The closely watched mission came only 10 days after a Moon mission by a US private company failed when the spacecraft developed a fuel leak hours after the launch.

Slim was launched on a Mitsubishi Heavy H2A rocket in September.

It initially orbited Earth and entered lunar orbit on December 25.

Japan hopes a success will help regain confidence for its space technology after a number of failures.

A spacecraft designed by a Japanese company crashed during a lunar landing attempt in April, and a new flagship rocket failed its debut launch in March.

JAXA has a track record with difficult landings.

Its Hayabusa2 spacecraft, launched in 2014, touched down twice on the 900-metre-long (3,000ft-long) asteroid Ryugu, collecting samples that were returned to Earth.

Experts say a success of Slim’s pinpoint landing, especially on the Moon, would raise Japan‘s profile in the global space technology race.

Slim is carrying two small autonomous probes - lunar excursion vehicles LEV-1 and LEV-2 - to be released just before landing.

LEV-1, equipped with an antenna and a camera, is tasked with recording Slim’s landing.

LEV-2 is a ball-shaped rover equipped with two cameras, developed by JAXA together with Sony, toymaker Tomy and Doshisha University.

Those appeared to have successfully released, the agency said. They could send back data that will show how the Slim spacecraft landed, it suggested.

Additional reporting by agencies