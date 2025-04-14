Watch in full: Katy Perry launched into space on Blue Origin rocket
Watch as Katy Perry is launched into space on board an all-female Blue Origin flight on Monday, 14 April.
The pop star, 40, joined journalist Lauren Sanchez, CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn, on the short journey from West Texas.
The New Shepard NS-31 mission was organised by Jeff Bezos’s partner Sanchez, who picked the crew.
“I don’t really have words for it,” the billionaire’s fiancée said in an interview following the flight. She said they got to see the moon. “Earth looked, just so quiet.”
Perry wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.”
The rocket lifted off as part of Blue Origin Flight NS-31 at 8:30 a.m. local time.
The craft flew through space for around four minutes before floating back down to Earth, with the entire journey taking a little over 10 minutes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments