Lunar Eclipse 2021 – live: Beaver ‘blood’ full moon will be longest eclipse in 580 years
The Moon is about to fall into the Earth’s shadow for the longest duration since the 15th Century, offering stargazers a unique opportunity to observe a lunar eclipse.
The celestial spectacle coincides with the Full Moon, traditionally known as the Beaver Moon by Native American tribes, and will be visible across large parts of the globe, including North America and partially in the UK.
The near-total eclipse will peak for 3 hours and 28 minutes on the night of the 18-19 November, beginning at 9.02am GMT.
The full passing of the Full Moon – which itself peaks at 8.57am GMT – through Earth’s shadow will last more than six hours.
The whole event will be visible across the US but the arrival of the Sun on Friday morning will prevent people in the UK from seeing the latter half of it.
You can follow all the latest Moon action right here.
Where can you see the 2021 lunar eclipse?
The lunar eclipse will be visible across large parts of the Earth, with those in North and South America best placed to view it.
This excellent eclipse map from TimeAndDate shows how it will pass from Western Europe and Africa, right across the Americas, before finishing up in East Asia and Australasia. As you can see, the UK is only just in the eclipse path, and it won’t be there for long before the Sun swallows it up.
What time does the lunar eclipse start?
Tonight’s lunar eclipse will actually begin early tomorrow morning, starting at 7.18am GMT on 19 November, and will last for more than six hours.
The actual peak of the eclipse, which starts at 9.02am, will last for 3 hours and 28 minutes.
With the sunrise in the UK taking place at 7,26am on Friday, the lunar eclipse will not be visible for long. In the US, however, it will be visible for its entirety, weather permitting.
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of the second lunar eclipse of 2021 – and the longest in more than half a millennia.
We’ll have all the latest images and updates of the Moon’s movements, as well as info on where best to see the celestial spectacle.
