Liveupdated1667894141

Lunar eclipse today: Where to watch as ‘blood moon’ happens for the last time in years - live

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 08 November 2022 07:55
Comments
<p>Lunar Eclipse</p>

Lunar Eclipse

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The world is about to see a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon, for the last time in years.

There won’t be another opportunity to see the celestial event until 2025.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth slots in exactly between the Moon and the Sun, hiding the two from each other. It means that light must travel through Earth’s atmosphere on the way to the Moon, which turns it red as it does.

The event will begin around 3am eastern time, and will peak in a total eclipse around three hours later, before ending another three hours after that. It will be visible across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific and North America.

Lunar eclipses typically happen about every year-and-a-half. But the schedule this time means that there won’t be another chance to see a blood moon for longer than that: the next will appear on 14 March, 2025.

1667894132

Why is this the ‘beaver’ blood moon?

Tuesday’s event will coincide with the “Beaver moon,” a moniker for November’s full moon adopted by the Old Farmer’s Almanac supposedly from Algonquian languages once spoken by Native Americans in the New England territory. When combined with the phenomena of a total lunar eclipse, it is widely referred to as a “Beaver blood moon” in the United States.

(It will also coincide with Election Day in the US, which won’t happen until 2394. The collision of the two appears to have led to panic among astrologers, according to Rolling Stone.)

Andrew Griffin8 November 2022 07:55
1667894012

When can you see the blood moon?

The entire eclipse will unfold over a period of nearly six hours as the moon gradually edges into the Earth’s paler, outer shadow, its “penumbra,” then enters the Earth’s darker, inner shadow, or “umbra,” before reaching totality and eventually emerging from the other side.

On the West Coast of the United States, the whole display will run from 1.01am PST until just before 6am, with the total eclipse phase lasting about 90 minutes, peaking at 3am.

Andrew Griffin8 November 2022 07:53
1667893897

Where is the total lunar eclipse visible?

Tuesday’s eclipse will be visible across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific and North America. Skywatchers in Asia and Australia will see it with their evening moonrise, while the spectacle will play out for observers in North America in the early morning hours before the moon sets. It will be visible to the naked eye wherever skies are clear in those regions.

Reuters8 November 2022 07:51
1667893858

How rare is a ‘blood moon’?

Total lunar eclipses occur, on average, about once every year and a half, according to NASA. But the interval varies. Tuesday’s event will mark the second blood moon this year, following one in mid-May. The next one is not expected until March 14, 2025.

Reuters8 November 2022 07:50
1667893846

Why is it red?

The reddish appearance of the lunar surface - the moon does not entirely disappear from view - is caused by rays of sunlight around the outer edge of the eclipse shadow, or umbra, being filtered and refracted as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere, bathing the moon indirectly in a dim copper glow.

The degree of redness depends on atmospheric conditions that vary with levels of air pollution, dust storms, wildfire smoke and even volcanic ash.

Reuters8 November 2022 07:50
1667893829

What’s happening today?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth casts its shadow completely over a full moon, blocking reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb and dimming the color of the moon to a reddish hue, hence the term “blood moon.”

This is only possible when the orbits of the Earth, moon and sun align so that the moon is directly behind Earth relative to the sun. Otherwise, the moon passes above or below Earth’s shadow because its orbit around Earth is usually tilted relative to Earth’s orbit about the sun.

Reuters8 November 2022 07:50
1667893217

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

Andrew Griffin8 November 2022 07:40

