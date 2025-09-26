Moon could have craters with vast amount of platinum, scientists find

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Before humans send probes to space to mine for precious metals on asteroids, they could find vast quantities of minerals like platinum on the Moon’s craters, a new study suggests.

Minerals like platinum-group metals, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium, could be scattered across the nearly 6,500 craters made by asteroids on the Moon, according to the study published in the journal Planetary and Space Science.

Mining of space minerals has become increasingly popular in recent years, with several ventures aiming to profit from the potentially trillion-dollar industry.

Scientists and investors interested in the idea claim it could benefit humanity as there is only finite accessible metal in our planet's crust.

“One eighth of the iron in the asteroid belt is more than a million times greater than all of the Earth’s currently estimated iron ore reserves, and it may well suffice for centuries,” a study co-authored by astrophysicist Martin Elvis explains.

Now, researchers say the Moon craters could be home to trillions of dollars worth of precious metals and could be mined instead of sending probes to asteroids orbiting the Sun, researchers say.

"These values are one to two orders of magnitude larger than the number of ore-bearing near-Earth asteroids,” they write.

Mining missions planned for the Moon could also provide additional benefits, as technology could be developed in parallel for extracting water from the lunar surface for further space exploration.

This 1968 NASA file image shows a view of the far side of lunar surface as taken from the Apollo 8 spacecraft ( NASA/AFP via Getty Images )

In the new study, scientists surveyed asteroid impact craters on the Moon to estimate the amount of platinum group metals likely to be found on the lunar surface.

While most of the asteroids crashing onto the Moon tend to get vaporised, significant parts of such space rocks can survive under some conditions, scientists say.

Large, complex craters on the Moon could be locations where such asteroid remnants may be found.

Scientists estimated the number of large lunar craters that could be the result of an impact by such asteroids, and came up with a figure of several thousand.

They say about 6,500 lunar craters larger than 1km (0.62 miles) could contain platinum group metals.

“For a more conservative threshold of 5 km, we estimate craters with asteroid remnants that contain significant amounts of platinum group metals,” researchers added.

Narrowing the search down even further, they say there could be about 40 very large craters over 19 km across where precious metal ores are likely concentrated.

The findings, according to researchers, suggest “it may be more advantageous, and hence more profitable, to mine asteroids that have impacted the Moon rather than the ones that are in orbit”.